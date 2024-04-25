Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 9,541 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.01. 6,343,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,277. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

