Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 1,662,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,982. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

