W Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. 50,066,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,806,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.