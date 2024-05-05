Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,108 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.15. 3,492,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

