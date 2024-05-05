W Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

W Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 112,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EEM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 31,815,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,777,680. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

