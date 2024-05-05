iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 207,832 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

