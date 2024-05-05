W Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

W Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. 7,096,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.63.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

