iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for about 4.8% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 476,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 107,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after buying an additional 90,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,289,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the period.

SUSL stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,655. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

