Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperformer rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

Rubrik Trading Up 2.5 %

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

