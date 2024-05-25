Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGRU opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. PropertyGuru Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PropertyGuru Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited ( NYSE:PGRU Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

