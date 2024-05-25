BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 416.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,305,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 504,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $133,908,000 after buying an additional 248,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 41.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $13,610,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $94.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.