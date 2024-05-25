Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

