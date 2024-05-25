ICON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.99 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $228.41 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 997,334,672 coins and its circulating supply is 997,334,776 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 997,329,369.2973409 with 997,329,367.4595753 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22883779 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,238,446.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.