Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $5.67 on Friday, hitting $234.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,373. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

