Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,636 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,674,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,454 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.12. The company had a trading volume of 970,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,100. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average is $164.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

