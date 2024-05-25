Siacoin (SC) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $412.98 million and $4.04 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,177.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.35 or 0.00714615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00122682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00045966 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00058543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00203909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00092815 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,303,375,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,277,434,638 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.