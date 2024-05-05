Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 259,676 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

