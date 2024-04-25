Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 13,324 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.79. The stock had a trading volume of 380,888 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

