Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $9.82 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.30. 741,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,167. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

