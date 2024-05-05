W Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

W Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,533 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.