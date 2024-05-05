W Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

W Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.12. 970,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average is $164.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

