Power Wealth Management LLC Takes $579,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 137,520 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,481,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 469,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $61.52. 11,048,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,112,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.