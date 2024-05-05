iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,603,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,682,000 after buying an additional 231,092 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,422,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,056,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $630,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,621,756 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

