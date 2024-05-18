First National Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

