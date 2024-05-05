LSV Asset Management Purchases 80,577 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,577 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.26% of BankUnited worth $78,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BankUnited by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 11,419.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 513,342 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.85. 624,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.34. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $34.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

