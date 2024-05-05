Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $56.19 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $56.19 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,824,586 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

