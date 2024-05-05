Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $2.33 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $198.06 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00003644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00058102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

