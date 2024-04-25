BMO Capital Markets Increases Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $62.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

ENVA stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 116,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $362,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 75.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

