Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

