Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Barclays

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

DAY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,743. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

