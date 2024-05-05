LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.34% of Sylvamo worth $88,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,167,000 after purchasing an additional 690,117 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,949,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sylvamo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,137,000 after purchasing an additional 78,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

SLVM stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 199,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $65.93.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

In other news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

