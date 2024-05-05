Decentraland (MANA) Market Cap Hits $850.05 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $850.05 million and $34.21 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,319,865 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.