Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in American Tower by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $2,001,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $185.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.08. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

