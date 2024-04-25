Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$14.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$15.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.11. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$16.51. The firm has a market cap of C$11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

