Head-To-Head Review: Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) & Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forte Biosciences N/A -94.27% -81.36% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 5.11% -6.12% -5.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Forte Biosciences and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forte Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 287.32%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.97%. Given Forte Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forte Biosciences is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forte Biosciences N/A N/A -$31.48 million ($1.04) -0.68 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $270.26 million 4.67 $14.08 million $0.18 99.23

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Forte Biosciences. Forte Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats Forte Biosciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

