Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Benitec Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of BNTC stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.01.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
