StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of AIRG opened at $5.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364,320 shares during the quarter. Airgain comprises approximately 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
