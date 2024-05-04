Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $173.22, but opened at $184.84. Insight Enterprises shares last traded at $178.79, with a volume of 34,988 shares.

The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $431,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

