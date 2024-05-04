Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman Sells 12,500 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $265,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,794.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,637,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,834,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 266,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

