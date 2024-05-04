Concord Wealth Partners Sells 391 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM opened at $232.84 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $134.88 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $315.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

