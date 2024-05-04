Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $359,000 Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FBCG opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

