Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $297,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

FQAL stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $59.01. The company has a market cap of $889.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

