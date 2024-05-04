CIBC Trims Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Target Price to C$31.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MFI. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 target price on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded Maple Leaf Foods from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.07.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

MFI opened at C$23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$21.52 and a 12-month high of C$31.63.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.994288 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently -85.44%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.