Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $12.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Get Coursera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COUR

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.57. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. Coursera’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $584,216.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 737,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,156,323.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,932 shares of company stock worth $8,548,314. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.