Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells $239,750.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,208,902 shares in the company, valued at $104,180,978.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $234,580.40.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00.
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $288,400.00.
Rumble Price Performance
RUM stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Rumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUM. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the first quarter worth $198,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 1,270.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
