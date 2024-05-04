OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.17.

OceanaGold Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.91. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$2.08 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Insider Activity at OceanaGold

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

