Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SGR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

TSE SGR.UN opened at C$11.01 on Thursday. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of C$9.56 and a one year high of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$651.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.34.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

