Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.5 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

