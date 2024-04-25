Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.5 %
Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Can-Fite BioPharma
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.