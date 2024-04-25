Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

NYSE LODE opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Comstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.