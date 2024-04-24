Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 460 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 45,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.01. 3,857,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,525. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.51. The firm has a market cap of $330.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

